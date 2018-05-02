Man tries to murder couple in Gittikhadan, cops launch hunt

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police launched a hunt to nab a man who tried to kill a husband-wife duo over a petty issue on Sunday night.

A resident of Itwari, the complainant Rajashree Rakesh Dekate (23) told police that she, along with her husband Rakesh and 4-year old son, were returning to Nagpur on their two-wheeler around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Midway near Zoo Gate on Katol Road, her son felt nauseated and wanted to vomit. The couple stopped at the roadside and allowed their son to vomit. Rajashree was standing near their two-wheeler.

During the same time, an unidentified man came there and suddenly hit Rajashree on her head with an iron rod. Seeing his wife in trouble, Rakesh rushed towards her. But the accused man whipped out a knife and stabbed Rakesh on his abdomen with the intention to kill him. After attacking the husband-wife duo, the accused went absconding.

Gittikhadan PSI Pendkar, acting on Rajashree’s complaint, booked the unidentified accused under Section 307 of the IPC and searching for him.