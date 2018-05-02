Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Dec 2nd, 2020

    Man kills wife for refusing sex, tries to mislead cops with ‘heart attack’ ploy

    Nagpur: Enraged over wife refusing sex, a pervert man killed her by strangulation. Moreover, the accused, with the intention to mislead cops, tried to portray wife’s death due to a heart attack. But the post mortem report nailed him and led to his arrest. The bizarre incident took place in Butibori MIDC police jurisdiction on November 28.

    The accused has been identified as Dinesh Chhatilal Pal, a native of Churhut Sindhi village in Madhya Pradesh. Dinesh Pal worked as a labourer with a MIDC-based company.

    According to police, the Pal couple had been staying in Nagpur district for the last three years. They have three children, the youngest three months old. The couple had repeated fights over sex on the same night. A quarrel broke out between the couple in the wee hours of Saturday when Pal’s wife Sushma (35) refused him to establish physical relations. Enraged by wife’s refusal, the accused strangulated her to death. Later, he called the police and told them that she died in her sleep in a bid to portray the murder as an accidental death. After registering a case of accidental death, the Butibori MIDC police sent the body for post-mortem. On Tuesday, the police received the post-mortem report in which the doctors opined that Sushma died of strangulation.

    The cops immediately took Pal in custody and grilled him intensely. He confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

    An offence under Section 302, 177 and 201 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

