Man arrested for raping girl with marriage promise

Nagpur: Kalamna police have arrested a 22-year old man on the charges of raping a 20-year old girl by doling out false marriage promise to her. The accused has been identified as Mrunal Chandrashekhar Raut, resident of Wardhaman Nagar.

In her complaint to Kalamna police, the 20-year old victim said that the accused Mrunal Raut lured her with marriage promise and exploited her sexually frequently between March 8 and 14, 2021. Later the accused refused to marry her.

Kalamna police constable Rewatkar, acting the complaint, booked the accused Mrunal Raut under Sections 376(1), 417, 506 of the IPC and arrested him. Further probe is underway.