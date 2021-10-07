Maldives packed with tourists from cities like Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune

More than 50% of Indian travellers actively search for travel deals and coupons, using which they can head to dreamy destinations.

After a long halt of almost 18 months, numerous travellers from across the country opted for leisure travels as the ban on travel was lifted. While one may find many leisure travel destinations in the world, the one which pops every time when you think of luxury and solace is surely Maldives.

Since people were offered many different packages to choose from, ranging from luxurious to budget friendly and from romantic to family centric, a rise in Maldivian tourism could be seen. Maldives broke its own record of tourism when it received a footfall of 1,43,599 on a monthly basis.

With such popularity among Indian families as well as newly-wed couples, around 22.8 percent of tourists which visited Maldives were Indians.

Travel company Thrillophilia.com, which is an online experiential booking platform further stated that most of the Indian crowd in Maldives was from the major cities of Maharashtra like Pune, Nagpur and Mumbai.

“We saw an increase of 80% travelers flying from Maharashtra to Male and majority of them belonged to Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune as compared to the year 2020, just after the lockdown was lifted in the state.” says Ajay Gaur, Maldives Category Manager, Thrillophilia.com

Thrillophilia being a major contributor in outbound bookings to Maldives contributed more than 1000 travelers just from the state of Maharashtra.

Not only India, but Maldives received high amounts of tourists from faraway countries as well. Countries like Russia, UAE, Ukraine, Spain, United Kingdom and Kazakhstan also found their names in the list of top 10 destinations which gifted tourism to Maldives.

Maldives, with its luxury resorts, dreamy beaches and eye-catching marine life, has become a go-to spot for nature lovers now. A visit to this tropical paradise will offer you everything, ranging from adrenaline pumping adventures to some of the most beautiful views of the surrounding sea. If planning on visiting this place, make sure that you do proper research beforehand and select your stay wisely.