Maharashtra sees dip in daily cases, Mumbai positivity rate 13%

Maharashtra recorded 56,647 fresh Covid-19 cases and 669 deaths on Sunday. It was a dip in daily cases compared to Saturday when the state had reported 63,282 cases.

Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 tally has reached 47.22 lakh, with 1.49 per cent fatality rate.

According to the data released by the state health department, Pune has recorded the highest 4,621 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours across the state, following 4,194 in Pimpri-Chinchwad with 53 deaths.

The data also shows that Pune region, which includes Solapur and Satara, recorded the highest 15,776 cases. The total number of recovered patients in the state has gone up to 39.81 lakh on Sunday, from 39.30 lakh patients on Saturday.

Mumbai recorded 3,672 fresh cases and 79 deaths on Sunday. However, the city conducted 28,636 tests, about 9,000 less than the number of tests conducted on Saturday. Despite fewer tests, more people tested positive, taking the day’s positivity rate to about 13 percent.

On Friday, Mumbai’s positivity rate dipped below 10 percent for the first time in the past one-and-a-half month.

“The number of people tested is less since it was the weekend. Also, since the recovery rate is increasing, it means the spread of the virus has slowed,” said a BMC official.

Mumbai has 57,342 active cases, while the overall growth rate of cases has dipped to 0.66 percent and the doubling rate has crossed 100 days.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with doctors in Thane to discuss measures to bring down the fatality rate.

“In the second wave, along with senior citizens, many young people are also dying of coronavirus. The discussion was held with doctors to reduce the mortality rate. In some cases, it was observed that patients in ICU face mental trauma, which affects their recovery. To deal with this problem, psychologists will be involved in private hospitals during the treatment of patients,” said Shinde.

He added that the state is trying to normalise the supply of remdesivir and oxygen, besides pacing up the vaccination process for those aged above 45 years.



