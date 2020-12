The Government of Maharashtra, on December 3, released official orders for the transfer and posting of two IAS officers.

MN Kerketta (IAS 1994-Batch) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Public Health Department. Currently, Kerketta is serving as CEO, Maharashtra State Khadi & Gramodyog Mandal, Mumbai.

Dr Ashvini Joshi (IAS 2006-Batch) has been given the charge of Member Secretary, Rajya Mahila Ayog.