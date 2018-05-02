Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Wed, Dec 2nd, 2020
    Maha: Caste-based names of localities to be changed

    Caste-based names of localities in the state will be changed, the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday.

    The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

    Names such as Mahar-wada, Bouddh-wada, Mang-wada, Dhor-vasti, Brahman-wada, Mali-galli are commonplace but they are unbecoming in a progressive state like Maharashtra, it said.

    Such names generally indicate that members of a particular community live in the area.

    The decision to rename these localities was taken to maintain social harmony and national unity, the CMO statement said.

    These localities will be given new names such as Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyotinagar, Shahunagar,Kranti Nagar.

    Earlier, the state government had renamed the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Puraskar (award) as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajbhushan Puraskar.

