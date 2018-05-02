Maha Assembly Polls : BSP, VBA may support Mohan Gaikwad Patil, if Cong pits him against CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Mohan Gaikwad Patil, Chairman of Gaikwad Patil group, who contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on BSP ticket is back in the news again, thanks to his prospective candidature in Maharashtra assembly polls. As the heat intensifies within parties busy in belting out its lists of poll candidates, speculations are rife that Mohan Gaikwad Patil may be the prospective candidate from Congress to be fielded in Nagpur South West Assembly Constituency, the region powered by none other than the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

It is learnt that Congress is seriously contemplating with the idea of fielding Mohan Gaikwad against CM Fadnavis, for more reasons than one.

Sources informed Nagpur Today that Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which is trying to firm its foot to gain political stability is willing to support Gaikwad, if Congress pitches him against Fadnavis.

Moreover, insiders informed that the Bahujan Samaj Party will also be extending its support to Gaikwad against BJP.

Sources said that Congress which is setting its horses right to give a tough fight to BJP may pick up Gaikwad as its first choice against Fadnavis, considering the strength it may gain from the support of BSP and VBA in the south west Nagpur, the constituency ruled by BJP.