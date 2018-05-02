Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Dec 3rd, 2020
    King of Spices no more

    Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 97.

    According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. The nonagenarian breathed list last at 5:30 am.

    Fondly called ‘dalaji’ and ‘Mahashayji’, Dharampal Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. A school drop out, Dharampal Gulati joined his father’s spice business in early days.

    After partition in 1947, Dharampal Gulati moved to India and stayed at a refugee camp in Amritsar. He then moved to Delhi and opened a store in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. Gulati officially established the company in 1959. The business did not just flourish in India only but Gulati became a distributor and exporter as well. His company exports Indian spices to various parts of the world including the UK, Europe, UAE, Canda, etc.

    In 2019, the government honoured him with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country.

    According to MDH Masala, Dharampal Gulati donated nearly 90 per cent of his salary to charity.

