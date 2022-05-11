Kin of martyred cops unveils IPS Lohit Matani’s new book on civil services exam in Nagpur

Nagpur: The most anticipated book for the Civil Services exam, Indian Public Administration and Public Policy (Volume II), penned by IPS Lohit Matani, was released by the families of police personnel who were martyred while exercising their duties here, on Wednesday.
A special programme was organised at Sai Sabhagruha, guiding children of policemen on UPSC. DCP Zone 1 Lohit Matani was keynote speaker on this occasion. Known for his novel ways of policing, DCP Matani shared his experience with kids and motivated them in pursuing a career in policing. Paying his tribute to cops who were martyred during the devastating Covid pandemic, DCP Lohit Matani unveiled his book “Indian Public Administration and Public Policy (Volume II)” at the hands of families of martyred cops.
About Indian Public Administration and Public Policy (Volume II):
Indian Public Administration and Public Policy (Volume II) is specially aimed at the aspirants of the Civil Services (Main) Examination. It will also be useful for the aspirants of various state services examinations. This book is strictly aligned with the syllabus of Public Administration prescribed by UPSC. Going along the line of the syllabus, the book deals with all the topics one by one extensively.
Having said that, it should be mentioned that there are certain ‘hidden topics’ in the syllabus of Public Administration. These topics may be derived from the existing topics by a senior student, but new students may find difficulty in doing that. It is often seen that UPSC asks questions from this ‘hidden syllabus’ which is not directly mentioned in its syllabus. However, a learned person may very well understand that these ‘hidden topics’ are very much a part of the main syllabus as they are connected to the main syllabus.
This book helps in connecting the main topics with the ‘hidden topics’. The book provides flowcharts, diagrams, and mind maps to facilitate better understanding and retention of the concepts. Written in extremely lucid and simple language, it will serve as a comprehensive for Paper II of Public Administration.