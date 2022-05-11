Kin of martyred cops unveils IPS Lohit Matani’s new book on civil services exam in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The most anticipated book for the Civil Services exam, Indian Public Administration and Public Policy (Volume II), penned by IPS Lohit Matani, was released by the families of police personnel who were martyred while exercising their duties here, on Wednesday.

A special programme was organised at Sai Sabhagruha, guiding children of policemen on UPSC. DCP Zone 1 Lohit Matani was keynote speaker on this occasion. Known for his novel ways of policing, DCP Matani shared his experience with kids and motivated them in pursuing a career in policing. Paying his tribute to cops who were martyred during the devastating Covid pandemic, DCP Lohit Matani unveiled his book “Indian Public Administration and Public Policy (Volume II)” at the hands of families of martyred cops.