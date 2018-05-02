It’s official: Cong’s Wanjari wins Nagpur Graduates Constituency poll

Nagpur: Following the prolonged voting process that lasted for the entire Thursday night, Congress candidate, Adv Abhijit Wanjari registered an emphatic win in the Nagpur Graduates Constituency (MLC) elections.

Wanjari, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate, has secured a total 61,701 votes to beat his closest rival from Bharatiya Janata Party, Sandeep Joshi, who got 42,991 votes. After registering the win by 18,710 votes, Wanjari along with his family visited Ganesh Tekdi Mandir to take blessings from the deity on Friday morning.

The counting for Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency polls commenced at 8 am on Thursday, December 3. Polling for the MLC election was held on Tuesday, December 1. The counting was done by a team under the leadership of Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Commissioner and Election Officer. The counting had been held at Mankapur Sports Complex. The voting percentage of Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency election was 64.38.

As per the final voting percentage, the Nagpur Division registered 64.38% voter turnout. Out of 2,06,454 voters registered for the polls, 1,32,923 exercised their right to franchise. On December 1, polling was conducted at 322 polling centres in the division. Nagpur has a maximum 1,02,809 voters of which 62,585 cast votes. Gadchiroli’s voting number is 9,008. The other districts reported voting include Bhandara 13,375, Gondia 10,783, Chandrapur 22,103, and Wardha 15,069.