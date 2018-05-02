IT professional accused of unnatural sex, violence against his newly wed wife

Nagpur: A 26-year-old Hudkeshwar based woman has leveled up allegation of domestic violence against her spouse Rishikesh Shukla. Rishikesh, an IT professional working with IT company with office in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune has also been accused of indulging in unnatural sex with the survivor.

According to police sources, the survivor got married to aadharsh nagar, panchvati, Nashik based Rishikesh earlier this year. However, soon after the marriage Rishikesh started harassing the survivor.

Rishikesh’s mother, Vandana and his sister too reportedly engaged in the domestic violence with the survivor, when she didn’t borrowed Rs 3 lakh from her parents.

In the meantime, when the survivor came to visit her parents, Rishikesh also sexually exploited her with unnatural sex when he visited survivor’s Hudkeshwar based home.

Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, Hudkeshwar police have booked accused Rishikesh under Sections 377, 498 (A) of the IPC and Vandana for abetting crime. Further investigation is underway.