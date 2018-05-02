Is It Safe to Play Casino Online at an Indian Casino Website?

The gambling laws in India, like many other countries, are very complicated. In India, games of chance are regarded by the law as illegal but games of skill are legal. The problem is that since gambling is made up of both chance and skill, it sometimes proves difficult to differentiate between the two and decide which one is illegal or not.

These laws are archaic and might be referred as outdated seeing as there are legal and safe casino websites that you can play at. In 1950, the Indian constitution allowed individual states to pass their own laws when it comes to gambling. To this effect, some states have passed laws to regulate gambling such as the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act 1867 or the Andra Pradesh Gambling Act 1867.

In these states, there are also regulatory bodies that offer licenses to casino operators in order to make them legal and safe for use. States like Daman, Goa, Diu, Sikkim or Naggaland provide these licenses to legal companies that want to start up online casinos. The regulation process is thorough and subject to a lot of legal experts, plus, the fee is quite steep, so only companies with a lot of resources are able to get a license.

This regulation ensures that the casino websites are safe to use and user-friendly. The websites have the right encryption technology to protect the information of the player and their Random Number Generation system isn’t rigged so you can be assured of fairness from the side of the casino operator.

Also, when playing games at a casino website in India, you are obligated to pay taxes from your winnings. You are expected to pay 30% of your winnings to the Indian government. Although not everyone wants to pay taxes on their gambling winnings, but when you file your tax returns as an individual tax payer, you are subject to taxation from gambling or gambling-related winnings.

Usually, the casino website operator will remove the 30% of your winnings before handing your money over to you, but if you join a site that doesn’t, then you’re advised to pay your tax in order to keep your gambling activities safe.

India also has a large illegal betting and gambling market, which is why you will need safe and regulated sites to play games freely. Not to worry because there are many safe and regulated casino websites that are situated in India.

With these sites, you can enjoy bonuses, promotions, topnotch safety, absolute fairness and user-friendliness. And so, if you’ve been wondering how to get started with safe gambling in India, now’s the time for you.