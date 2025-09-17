Is Garba Turning Into a Dating Festival? Time for Parents and Police to Wake Up

Nagpur: The recent controversy over the “indecent” online promotion by Dholida Garba Utsav has once again raised serious questions about the changing face of Garba celebrations in India. What was once a devotional and cultural dance in reverence of Goddess Durga is slowly being diluted by event organizers chasing money, glamour, and cheap publicity.

From Devotion to Distraction

In Gujarat and across India, Garba has traditionally been about bhakti, discipline, and cultural pride. Families gathered with respect for tradition, young and old danced together, and the spirit of Navratri was preserved. But in recent years, disturbing trends have been reported:

Indecent promotions using suggestive posters and social media content.

using suggestive posters and social media content. Harassment incidents at Garba venues — with several police cases last year in Gujarat, Vadodara, and even North India.

at Garba venues — with several police cases last year in Gujarat, Vadodara, and even North India. Commercialization of the festival, where organizers focus more on “dating vibes” than devotion.

If this continues, one must ask: Is Garba becoming more of a dating festival than a cultural celebration?

Parents, Stay Alert

Parents must not blindly send their children to every Garba night in town. Checking the reputation of organizers, the kind of promotion they do, and whether proper police permissions are in place is now a necessity. Cultural pride should never come at the cost of safety and dignity.

Police & Administration: Set an Example

The Nagpur incident should be a wake-up call. The police and civic administration need to take a zero-tolerance stand on such “indecent” promotions. Organizers who cross the line must:

Face immediate cancellation of venue permissions.

of venue permissions. Be fined heavily for violating cultural sensitivity.

Be blacklisted from organizing future public events.

Only strong action will send a message that Garba is not a commercial dating ground, but a sacred tradition.

Kudos to Bajrang Dal

While many choose to remain silent, organizations like Bajrang Dal have stepped forward to protest such vulgar promotions. Their timely objection forced the organizers of Dholida Garba Utsav to issue an apology. This shows that vigilant voices in society still hold power to protect our traditions.

It’s high time parents, police, and the community act together. If indecent promotions and unsafe environments are allowed to continue unchecked, the very soul of Garba will be lost. Let Nagpur be the turning point — where authorities set an example by holding irresponsible organizers accountable.