Investment Bluff : Thugs of Mumbai dupe Nagpur investor of Rs 2 cr

Nagpur: Sadar police have rounded up four Mumbai based men for allegedly defrauding a middle aged man of Rs 2.02 crore on the pretext of investing money in share market between December 2017 and March 2018.

A complainant Lalit Sundardas Ambwani (47), a resident of Block No. 349, Chaudhary Chowk has alleged that accused indentified as Siddharth Pilani (36) and his brother Pramod, both resident of Kandiwali, Mumbai West, along with Yash Rasad (27), a resident of Dahisar West and his father Sanjay Rasad, a resident of Boriwali had promised him returns worth Rs 1.51 crore if he would invest Rs 50 lakh in shares. Between December 2017 and March 2018, the accused reportedly took money from Lalit, however never returned the said benefits. When Lalit approached them, the accused sought more time to return his money, however when they failed to do so, Lalit approached Sadar police station and filed a complaint.

Sadar police have booked all the accused under Sections 420, 406, 408, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC read with sub-section 138 of NI Act and started the probe.