Innovation: City aeromodeller creates India’s smallest 1 gram indoor plane

Nagpur: Big things come in small packages. This holds true in case of the ‘ultralight plane’ designed and flown successfully by a Nagpurian. This ‘plane,’ surprisingly, weighs only one gramme.

According to a media report, Rajesh Joshi, an expert aeromodelling instructor from Nagpur, has claimed to have created the ultralight indoor plane. “It is perhaps the smallest aircraft in India,” Joshi claimed. The wings of this plane measure 21 cms while its body is 29 cms, he said. For the record, Joshi had earlier made aeroplanes weighing 1.5 gramme and 3 grammes. “It took me one week to create the 1 gramme plane. Made up of balsa wood, the speciality of this 1 gramme indoor plane is that it is loaded with rubber and hurled in the air.

“I always encourage my students to create new models at very less cost. For making the one gramme plane, three students – Nishad Gedam, Nihar Radke and Nikhil Wath – extended me their help. Now I am sending this one gramme plane to concerned authorities for procuring a certificate and name in a record book,” the expert aeromodelling instructor from Nagpur said.

Joshi further said that three kinds of material were used in making the ultralight plane. Balsa wood, which is lightest, Mylar film which is thinnest and delicate film, and paper was used to make front fans of the plane. A specific quality of rubber, which is used to fly the plane, is imported from outside. “The making of the ultralight plane is a very creative and delicate job. My dream was to become a pilot but for some reasons, the dream could not come true. Hence I decided to do something special in the aeromodelling field,” Joshi stated.

“Aeromodelling is a challenging job. Newer and newer experiments are carried out every now and then,” he asserted.

Limca Book of Records has registered Joshi’s name for making India’s biggest aeromodelling plane. The plane measures 21 feet X 16 feet. It is equipped with a 150 cc petrol engine. Design of this plane was devised by Joshi himself.

In the past, some young and expert aeromodellers of Nagpur displayed their unique skills in indoor ultralight rubber-powered aeromodelling show organised by Rajesh Joshi at Mankapur Indoor Stadium. Joshi showcased his ‘penny plane’ weighing just three grammes. Some students also showcased their innovations in the show.

A6 Class rubber powered aeromodel was the major attraction of the show. The plane was feather-light and handmade. Indian Navy Commander (Retd) T R Ananthanarayanan, who is a leading aeromodelling expert, had introduced the ultra-light aeromodelling last year for the first time in India. He himself made such aeromodels and flew them in an indoor stadium in Sonepat last year.