How Live Online Casinos have Changed Online Gambling Forever



The global online gambling market was estimated to be worth 53 billion dollars in 2019 and is estimated to grow up to 95 billion dollars by 2025. While it is pretty common to find a number of high-quality online casinos that accept players from all over the world including India, it wasn’t always the case.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at the history of online casinos and a recent development that has changed the way online casinos work and made the experience much better – live online gambling!

A History of Online Casinos

The history of online casinos can be traced back to 1994 when a company called Microgaming created The Gaming Club which was arguably the first true online casino in the world. While The Gaming Club was very primitive when compared to the online casinos available today that have thousands of online casino games, it was still a revolution as it allowed people to play casino games from the comfort of their home for the first time in history!

Over the years since then, many companies realized the potential of online casinos and today the market is almost saturated with high-quality online casinos. Some online casinos like LeoVegas and JeetWin are aggressively expanding into emerging markets like India these days to increase their revenue and brand value.

Today, almost all major online casinos provide a huge choice of games from different types of slots, jackpot games, card games, sports betting, and even online lottery. One of the major recent developments in the online casino industry is the concept of live casinos.

Live Online Casinos

Initially, online casinos used to compete with other casinos by improving their core features such as offering better graphics, better user experience, more generous welcome bonuses, etc. However, a challenge of the online casino market was always the fact that players were playing against a computer and many casino goers were not happy with the lack of “human touch” that could be only found in land-based casinos.

The world of technology also kept on improving over the years. For example, internet speeds got faster, computers got better, cellphones were invented. All of these allowed online casinos to provide features that were just not possible before and one of them was providing the experience of a live casino with professional dealers.

How live casinos work is actually pretty simple – professionally trained dealers use live streaming video and the software allows them to conduct the games in real-time with the players just like they do in a traditional casino. This allows for a better experience for the players as they get to experience the thrill of gambling live with real dealers on online casinos now!

Since technology has been standardized and the level of competition is the same between online casinos today, if not more, almost every major online casino in the world provides a live casino experience.

Best Games to Play Live

Some of the best games to play live in online casinos include all the classic casino games where the dealer plays a huge role such as Roulette, Blackjack, Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Teen Patti, etc. Most live games also allow you to communicate in real-time with the other players and the dealer which makes online gambling a much more social experience too.

Live Online Games Have Changed Online Gambling Forever

The online gambling industry is expected to keep growing over the coming years as the experience keeps better and live online games have definitely played a major part in the growth. While live games have definitely changed the industry, there are more legendary changes coming soon in the future with online casino companies researching different technologies like VR to incorporate it into their gaming experience too.