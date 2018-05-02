HOW DOES TEEN PATTI WORK? BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO TEEN PATTI

Teen Patti is a gambling card-game which originated in Indian subcontinent and it has been played for years together not just in India but also in various other countries of South-East Asia. It originated in the English game of three-card brag which draws influences from poker. The game has undergone widespread transformations, and has spread to various parts of the world, which makes finding a guide to play Teen Patti online very easy. So this game can be further popularised, it is imperative to share a know how of Teen Patti.

AN INTRODUCTION TO TEEN PATTI:

Teen Patti is normally played by a group of 3 or 6 people and it uses a 52 card pack without the jokers. Each player is given 3 cards in a face down fashion. Before the cards are dealt with, the boot amount is decided. It is then procured from each player. The boot amount refers to the minimum stake amount, which after collecting is kept inside a pot, and then the pot is positioned in the centre of the table. As the game progresses, the boot money amplifies, and the whole amount belongs to the winner of that hand.

Now that makes it important for us to shed light on who is the winner. Winner is the person who survives till the completion of the hand, or in other cases has the best hand or highest hand based on the cards ranking shown below.

RANKING OF THE CARDS FROM HIGH TO LOW:

The ranking is as follows:

Trail or Set ( set of same rank)

Pure Sequence

Sequence or Run

Colour

Pair(two cards of the same rank)

High card

PROCEDURE OF PLAYING TEEN PATTI :

After all the players have given their share of the boot money, they are handed over 3 cards face down. The game progresses in a clockwise manner and it is the turn of the player next to the dealer to start the game. When the player sees the card, he can play his shot, which in indigenous language is termed as “ chaal” or may have other options to avail depending on the stage of the game. Now it is important to understand some terms.

A player who places the bet without the knowledge of the cards, is called a “blind player”

And the player who sees the card and only then places a bet is called a “seen player”

BLIND PLAYER:

To be a blind player, the first and foremost criteria is to not see the card. The options of “Pack”, “Blind” or “Show” are available. The players can play these according to their availability. Firstly, the bet amount is to be put in the pot. The Blind bet amount is the current stake amount or double the current stake amount. Thus if the first player is the blind player, he has to place a bet with the current stake amount or double the amount of stake.

SEEN PLAYER:

A seen player can play the chaal, pack or may have other options. The other options which are available for a seen player, are “show” or “side-show”. However, once the cards have been seen the player, the person has to play his chaal to remain in this game unless any other option is chosen.

Chaal: To remain in this game, the player must play Chaal or Side Show if available. For chaal, the player must first put the boot amount in the pot. The bet amount for a seen player is either twice or four times of the stake amount.

Side Show: A seen player may call for a sideshow, where the player can compare his cards with another player by his side. However this can be done only if the other player is also a “ seen player” and there are one or more other players in the game. For the side-show, the player puts twice the stake amount into the pot. The request for Side Show is then conveyed to the previous player, who has the option to accept or deny the request. If the side show is accepted, and the previous player has better cards than the player himself, it is imperative to pack. After one of the two players have packed, the turn passes onto the next player. If the sideshow is denied, both the players remain in the game and then the turn passes onto the next player.