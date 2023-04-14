Hotel Airport Centre Point starts Dine-in at its Take Away Outlet in Sadar

Nagpur’s Hotel Airport Centre Point, known for its consistently delicious food for over two decades, has started dine-in services at its ‘Take Away’ outlet in Sadar. The trend of ‘take away’ has been gaining popularity in the Second Capital of the State since 2019, and Airport Centre Point conceptualized its ‘Take Away’ outlet in Sadar area to satisfy the need of connoisseurs to try delicacies.

With the overwhelming response from customers, Airport Centre Point extended its radius to Byramji Town, Friends Colony, Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar, and many more. To cater to its growing customer base, Hotel Airport Centre Point has now started its Dine-in services at its ‘Take Away’ outlet in Sadar.

The Dine-in services at the Take Away outlet will offer customers the chance to enjoy the restaurant’s delicious food in a comfortable and cozy atmosphere. The menu will feature a range of cuisines, including Indian, Chinese, Tandoor, Continental, and desserts, with a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Customers can also indulge in the sizzling sizzlers and refreshing salads available at the restaurant.

The restaurant is located in the heart of the city and provides a casual dining experience to its customers. The air-conditioned ambiance adds to the comfort of the dining experience.

With this new addition, Hotel Airport Centre Point aims to cater to a wider audience, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy their scrumptious food at their convenience. The restaurant has always been known for its exceptional food quality and service, and the addition of Dine-in services at the Take Away outlet is sure to enhance its reputation further.

The initiation of Dine-in services at the ‘Take Away’ outlet of Hotel Airport Centre Point in Sadar is a step forward to cater to the changing trends and customer preferences. The restaurant is expected to continue its legacy of providing high-quality food and excellent service to its customers. Now, with the tagline “Now your Favourite Take Away Junction with Dine in Facility”, customers can enjoy their favorite food in the comfort of the restaurant’s casual dining ambiance.

