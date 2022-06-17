Happy Home Developers Director, 3 others booked for duping farmer in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on a complaint lodged by a farmer, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural Police has registered a case against Happy Home Developers Director Amol Walke and three others, according to reports.

Following directives by SP Vijaykumar Magar, the chief of Economic Offences Wing Rajendra Nikam registered a case at Bori Police Station against the four accused under Sections 406, 467, 468, 471, 420, 120B of the IPC. Apart from Amol Walke, those who are booked include Shivom Ratanlal Jais, Usha Hariom Shahu, and Ratnamala Shivom Jais.

According to reports, the complainant farmer Shishupal Kohle had sold his four-acre agriculture land to accused Shivom and Usha 16 years ago. However, whenever Shishupal demanded his money from the two accused hesitated to give him money for one pretext or another. In the meantime, Shishupal came to know that the accused Shivom and Usha Shahu sold his land to Happy Home Developers Director Amol Walke for Rs 56 lakh. During the same time, the accused sent a DD of Rs 3 lakh to Shishupal but he refused to accept it. On record, Shishupal was given only Rs 20,000 and the rest of the money was not paid to him.

The accused reportedly cheated Shishupal to the tune of Rs 69.50 lakh in the deal. The accused, who prepared the documents of power of attorney, paid only Rs 10.20 lakh to Shishupal out of Rs 69.50 lakh. On the basis of this document, the first accused Shivom Jais and Hariom Shahu, made a deal in the name of accused Usha Shahu, according to reports.

Farmer Kohle, a resident of Khapri, has two brothers and one sister. In the year 2006, a bayana document was prepared in the name of accused Shivaom and a deal was decided to buy Shishupal’s 4 acres of land for Rs 25 lakhs. At that time, Shivom Jais and Usha Shahu gave Rs 50,000 out of Rs 25 lakh to Shishupal, while the record shows Rs 20,000. The accused Shivom Jais and Usha prepared a power of attorney in the name of making agricultural documents. After that he got Shishupal’s farmland in his own name.

When the accused Amol Walke negotiated a deal with the accused Shivom and Usha, the price of the agricultural land was Rs 14 lakh per acre. Amol Walke, in connivance with accused Jais and Usha made a deal to purchase Shishupal’s 4-acre land sometimes for Rs 25 lakh or Rs 36 lakh. Amol paid Rs 10 lakh to Shishupal and converted Shishupal’s agricultural land in his name. Later layouts were carved out on the land and plots were sold by the accused Amol Walke.

What is shocking, according to police sources, all the four accused had tried to make a settlement in the court. However, the Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur Rural Police foiled their plan by initiating a detailed probe into the case. Cops are making efforts to provide justice to the farmer Shishupal.

