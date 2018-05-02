Gorewada Bamboo Unit authorities ditch MPCB’s closure notice

Nagpur: Following the blast at the Bamboo Treatment Unit of the Maharashtra Bamboo Development Board (MBDB) in Gorewada back in October that brought rampant irregularities to the fore, the concerning authorities has disregarded the action, even after being issued the closure notice by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

No safety measures

Back in October, the vacuum pressure impregnation unit — installed by Anil Enterprises, Dewas – was blasted without the safety value that was supposed to shut it automatically in case it is unable to stop operation on its own. The heavy steel nut-bolts were broken into pieces and flew past the worker like bullets. Fortunately, no workers were reportedly sustained severe injuries, despite the fact that they did not wear any safety gear and they are also not covered under any type of insurance.

Bamboo treatment with hazardous chemicals

Following the prime investigation, some shocking revelations cropped up as the unit nastily treats bamboo with a hazardous chemical called copper chrome boron (CCB) and thousands of liters of chemical liquid is flushed into the perennial nullah, used by wild animals to quench thirst and Gorewada lake from where drinking water is supplied to the city. Even the unit was operating sans any validation from the MPCB.

Unit ignored orders

“Following the violations, the MPCB has served a closure notice to the unit and also directed the competent authorities to disconnect electricity and water supply of the illicit unit,” informed A M Kare, Regional Officer, Nagpur District to Nagpur Today. Though the closure notice was served on November 23, the concerning authorities have failed to comply.

Authorities mum

On the allegation of the legal consent sought by the unit, Kare said, “No such letter has come to his table so far. Even if something comes up, we’ve legal way to evaluate and take further courses of action afterwards,” he asserted.

– Shubham Nagdeve