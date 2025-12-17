Global reputation, local trust: what was the year like for 1xBet in India

Advertisement

International entertainment brand 1xBet takes a look at the past year in India, with a few highlights: 2025 has witnessed significant changes in users’ behavior, diversification of sports interest, and a strengthening of the brand’s global image. At the heart of these changes remains the experience of Indian users: convenience, speed and quality of the service, as well as new opportunities offered to each and every one of them.

1xBet has turned its global experience and deep insight into local requirements into real competitive gain on one of the fastest growing world markets.

1xBet — a globally recognized brand

2025 has been a year of major achievements for 1xBet. 1xBet strengthened its positions in key markets in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe, participated in key iGaming events and won a number of awards and prizes. For example, the company was awarded the titles of “Best Casino Operator 2025” (SiGMA Euro-Med Awards) and “Best Bookmaker 2025” (SiGMA Americas Awards). The brand’s mobile app received the following awards: “Mobile Sports Product of the Year” (IGA 2025) and ”Best Mobile Operator” (SiGMA Americas Awards). The partnership with FIBA was recognized with the “Best Marketing Campaign and Sponsorship of the Year” award at the SBC Awards Europe 2025.

These achievements not only shape the company’s image, but also deliver additional value: users can clearly see that the platform is trusted in more than 100 countries, and continues to grow stronger year on year.

Fast Games is India’s choice

Indian users are shifting from sports to fast games as part of a trend that has been getting more noticeable in recent years. According to 1xBet, the player base of games has increased by 53% from 2023 to 2025, driven by both new users and by those who had previously been involved only in sports betting. The share of users playing games has grown from one in five in 2023 to one in three in 2025.

A particularly rapid increase has been observed in the Fast and Live Games sections — in the first quarter MAU increased by 68%, and this trend remained strong for the rest of the year. This reflects 1xBet rapidly adapting its product to local preferences, including features such as simple rules, fast payouts, mobile optimization, and an exclusive lineup of the brand’s own games. Aviatrix, JetX, Chicken Road, and hit 1xGames have become firm favorites for Indian users.

The benefit of 1xGames’ own products

In response to the rapidly growing interest in games, 1xBet has expanded its own 1xGames offering, which grew to include over 100 exciting titles in 2025. Crash, Western Slot, Plinko and Crystal have remained consistently popular thanks to them being geared towards Indian users.

This is more than a product line. It’s a complete ecosystem that removes the need for players to look for alternatives elsewhere.

Supporting sports and key partnerships

Despite the increasing interest in games, sports remain a dominant interest in Indian culture. Cricket generates the biggest activity spikes: IPL traditionally sets the tone for the year, and 2025 was no exception. Overall, interest in cricket events has increased by 27% compared to last year.

Heinrich Klaasen, a South African cricket player, T20 World Cup 2024 finalist and one of the most expensive IPL 2025 players became a brand ambassador for key 1xBet campaigns in India.

1xBet continues to support local cricket teams and has also become a sponsor of Durban’s Super Giants in SA20. As a part of partnership, a fan meeting with Keshav Maharaj, Matthew Breetzke, and Kane Williamson was held in January.

The global partnership with the European Cricket Network, where 1xBet was the Official Betting Partner of all league events within a period from April 1 to October 31, 2025 has ensured uninterrupted content availability and drove a 12% increase in interest among Indian audiences in the European league. ECN events rank in the top 10 most popular cricket tournaments among the platform’s Indian audience.

Growing interest in tennis, basketball, esports and football

The focus on sports has expanded in India, which is driving increasing interest in four key categories among Indian users in addition to cricket: interest in tennis has grown by 19%, in basketball by 17%, in esports by 13% and in football by 10%. It is 1xBet’s global strategy that has accelerated these changes.

The strengthening of the brand’s global presence in tennis through partnership with the ATP Challenger Tour 2025, the Dallas Open and the Billie Jean King Cup (India is one of the host locations) has become a major catalyst for increased engagement with this sport among Indian users.

A strong partnership with FIBA, support for international tournaments, and the brand’s regular presence in basketball-related content have fueled growing interest in the sport among the Indian audience.

Partner team MongolZ’s victory at the Esports World Cup 2025 and their second-place finish at the BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 boosted interest in esports among the youth audience in India.

The ongoing partnership with European football giants PSG and FC Barcelona continues to drive the growth of the football fan community in India.

What users loved in 2025

In 2025, Indian users actively responded to major tournaments and product updates, which helped define the key preferences of the year. During the IPL, the brand organized a massive Indian League Carnival tournament with a ₹1 crore prize fund, which saw the number of participants increase by 20% compared to 2024. Another tournament with a ₹363,500 prize pool attracted more than 15,000 players. The tournament featured 12 levels and over 100 games from leading providers, many of which integrated cricket mechanics to seamlessly bridge the gap between the gaming and sports domains.

1xBet further reinforced its commitment to supporting women’s cricket through the “World Cup Queens 2025” campaign, during which 48 premium Apple gadgets were given away. The “Crypto Miracle” promotion stood out from other offers by attracting a sophisticated audience with an interest in digital assets.

Over the course of the year, the company has updated a range of products and services as part of its commitment to delivering a faster and smoother experience for Indian users:

The desktop and mobile versions of the product have been improved, ensuring faster performance and access to new features.

Cutting-edge analytics tools have been integrated to provide deeper insights into users and enable product personalization to meet their demands.

The mobile app has been optimized with a faster and more user-friendly interface.

Google pop-up login has been introduced to enable one-click sign-in without navigating to other pages.

Welcome bonus mechanics has been revised and offers better suited to Indian users have been created.

Special bonuses to coincide with the IPL, TNPL, Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup, along with targeted offers for Holi and Diwali, have been introduced.

24/7 support in local languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali Marathi, and others, have been introduced.

Charity activities

2025 was not only a year of product development, but also a year of social responsibility. The “I Bet On Myself” campaign, developed in partnership with the Wheelchair Cricket India Association, was one of the brand’s most impactful initiatives. 1xBet provided 20 modern sports wheelchairs to para-athletes, opening up new opportunities for training and competitive success.

Conclusion

In 2025, 1xBet confirmed its status as one of the most influential global iGaming brands, with its trajectory of growth set to continue. In 2026, the company will continue to strengthen its global presence, tap into new markets, increase its activity at core industry events, and build world-class partnerships.

1xBet is a brand that knows how to listen, adapt, and create meaningful experiences for Indian users. Plenty of ambitious plans and a new wave of growth are on the horizon. India remains one of the brand’s key markets, where it will continue to invest in sports, community, and innovations.

