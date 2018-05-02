GHRCE to host International E-Conference on (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5December 2020

G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) Nagpur, established in 1996, is the flagship Institute of Raisoni Group of Institutions (RGI). The institute is Autonomous institution affiliated to RashtrasantTukadojiMaharaj Nagpur University,Nagpur. It is ranked 139thPAN India in Engineering Discipline as declared by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, MHRD, and Government of India. The institution has also been ranked prominently by India Today MDRA Survey and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements [ARIIA].

2nd Rank in India at ARIIA-2020 among private / Self-Financed College / institutions.GHRCE has been ranked under Platinum category for Best Industry linked institution by AICTE-CII Survey. The Institute has many accolades and is progressing very fast to cope with rapidly changing global scenario. The Institute is always committed for providing platform for students to exchange ideas and congenial environment for researchers to flourish and achieve new height.

Department of Civil, Electrical and MechanicalEngineering is organizing International E-Conference on Smart Technologies for Energy, Environment & Sustainable Development (ICSTEESD-2020) on 4-5 December 2020in association with Springer publication and sponsored by AICTE New Delhi. Which is one of the biggest publishers which bring together all the renowned academicians, researchers to provide solutions for global Problems, which can help the society at large.

The Two days Conference will be inauguratedon 4thDecember 2020at 9.30amat GHRCE auditorium in the gracious online presence of Dr. Mohan Kolhe, University of Agder, Norway, Dr. P. D. ChandanaPerera, University of Ruhuna, Sri Lanka and Shri SuniljiRaisoni, BoGChairmen GHRCE will preside the function in the presence of Prof. Koki Ogura Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Kyushu Sangyo University, Fukuoka, Japan, Dr. Karol Sikora, Head of Civil Engineering Department at University of Wollongong in Dubai, Dr. Manoj Gupta,AssociateProfessor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore, Director of GHRCE Dr. SachinUntawale.

Day of one the conference comprises with three Keynote speeches by Prof. Koki Ogura Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Kyushu Sangyo University, Fukuoka, Japan, Dr. Karol Sikora, Head of Civil Engineering Department at University of Wollongong in Dubai, Dr. Manoj Gupta, AssociateProfessor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore. Three plenary talk by eminent professionals like Er. R.K.Pandey, Vice President, Gannon Dunkerley& CO. Ltd, New Delhi, Mr. Nitin Wakode, Director MastercamDeccan IT Technologies, Pune, and Dr. Manisha Dubey, Professor and Head of Electrical Engineering Department, MA National Institute of Technology, Bhopal from the renowned industries along with sixtechnical sessions, dedicated to electrical, mechanical and civil engineering respectively are the main attractions of the day one. On second day there shall be threeplenary talk byDr.Naresh Chanidiramani, Professor,Department of Civil Engineering IIT, Bombay, Dr.Manoj Gupta, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University Singapore, on the topic of Sustainable Magnesium and Magnesium Technology for Engineering and Biomedical Sectors and Dr. P. D. ChandanaPerera, Electrical Engineering, Universityof Ruhuna, Sri Lanka, on the topic V/f Control of Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Motor Drives.

The conference aims to bring together Industry people, academicians, and buddingresearchers to discuss and arrive at a common solution. The Broad perspective is to explore the technological changes and help society at large. The conference received huge response with 380 plus papersfrom across the India such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Utter Pradesh, Uttarkhandand few from abroad. Papers prominently received fromGovernments colleges, repute private institutes and environment consultants. Out of total papers received,170papers are short listed for Oral presentation. Dr.SachinUntawale,Director of the Institute has urged all the authors and invitees to take advantage of the plenary and technical sessions.

Organizing team Dr Santosh Jaju, Dr. PremaDiagavane, Dr. RupeshShelke, andDr. B.V.Khode, India have appealed to witness the presence of academicians & industry practitioners to attend this conference in large number. The departments are taking Pro-active efforts for the success of the conference.