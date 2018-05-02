Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Fotor as the popular image editing tool for your social media photo beautify service

    The digital world especially imaging has developed so rapidly in recent years. Smartphone cameras have evolved into something quite sophisticated, almost close to the quality offered by professional digital cameras. IPhone devices as one of the best-selling digital devices today are relied on by millions of people around the world. Now, through Instagram, Facebook and various other social media, anyone can share high quality photos. However the role of the photo editor cannot be completely abandoned, even when the quality produced by most smartphone cameras has improved greatly.

     

    Although the majority of users make the highest percentage of their photos from mobile devices and then quickly share them on social networks, there is still a need for a photo editor for desktop systems. Of course, not all of us require the same options. Therefore, if you are looking for a simple and useful image editor I recommend you try Fotor. Fotor is the most popular photo editor today.

    Fotor, an existing application for iOS, is a very functional photo editor. Once the application is open, the first thing we will see will be a very simple interface where the photo to be edited will be highlighted and the right sidebar where we access to the different settings and amazing features such as wrinkle remover.

    We can make use of different types of scenes that apply automatic modifications to photography to improve the finish. So, for example, we will use Night mode if we take a night picture and there was not much light.


    Fotor allows you to edit the basics of a photo and add filters so fashionable right now

    Then we will have the option of trimming where we can adjust the dimensions according to our purpose, both freely and with the defined proportions (iPhone, DVD, postcard format …) The next menu is the Settings. There are no major complications here and the parameters it allows to change are: exposure, brightness, contrast, saturation, level of detail, white balance, temperature, tinting, vignetting and an option to straighten the image.

    Finally we will find different effects as filters to apply to the photographs, possibility of adding border as well as Tilt-Shift effect. Then, made the adjustments that we deem appropriate we can save the photo on our hard drive or share directly on social networks. We can even use the online college maker!


    Conclusions

    The “compare” button allows us to see the image with retouching or without retouching just by clicking

    Fotor is a simple application but more than enough for those who do not want to complicate much when it comes to retouching their photos, for those who only seek to apply some effect quickly and of course options such as Aperture or Adobe Lightroom seem excessive.

    In addition, Fotor is a free photo editor. Of course, being the first version the application does not go as fluid sometimes as you would expect but that surely improves in a short time. Thanks to Fotor, you can produce various kinds of photos like a professional.

