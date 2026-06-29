Former BJP Corporator’s son booked for allegedly assaulting, threatening woman

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Nagpur: Jaripatka Police have registered a case against Siddharth Sunil Agrawal, son of former BJP Corporator Sunil Agrawal, on charges of allegedly assaulting, threatening and injuring a 36-year-old woman following a dispute at his residence in Clark Town on Saturday, June 27.

The accused has been booked under Sections 118(1), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway.

According to the complaint lodged by a 36-year old woman, a resident of Katol Road in Nagpur, she runs a wellness centre in Sadar and has known Siddharth Agrawal for nearly two years. Agrawal, who allegedly owns a hotel on Saoner Road, is married and has two children.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that Agrawal had been harassing her for nearly a year and repeatedly threatened to kill her if she refused to stay with him. She further claimed that he used photographs stored on his mobile phone to blackmail her, allegedly threatening to upload them on Instagram if she did not comply with his demands.

The complainant stated that she had informed Agrawal’s wife, about the alleged harassment on several occasions but did not receive any assistance.

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On June 27 at around 11.30 am, the victim woman again contacted his wife l over the phone and informed her about the alleged threats involving the photographs. According to the complaint, Preeti then invited her to their residence at Darbari Apartment in Clark Town to discuss the matter.

The woman said she reached the residence at around 11.45 am along with her friend, Rohan. While she was narrating the alleged harassment to his wife, Siddharth Agrawal allegedly began assaulting her.

The complainant further alleged that his wife suggested they continue the discussion inside a bedroom. However, as soon as she entered the room, Siddharth allegedly followed her, locked the door and started abusing her. When she attempted to leave, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck from behind and tried to strangulate her while pulling her backwards.

She claimed that she managed to unlock the door, following which her friend Rohan, who was waiting outside, rushed in and rescued her by pushing the accused away.

According to the FIR, Siddharth then allegedly went inside the house, returned with a pair of scissors and attacked her, causing an injury to her nose. He allegedly threatened to disfigure her face while brandishing the scissors. The complainant sustained a scratch on her nose in the incident.

The woman stated that she dialled the police emergency helpline (100) to report the incident. During this time, she alleged that his wife locked Siddharth inside a room from outside. Thereafter, she and her friend left the house and returned to her residence before approaching Jaripatka Police and lodging a complaint.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Jaripatka Police have registered an offence against Siddharth Agrawal. Police said the allegations are being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the outcome of the probe.

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