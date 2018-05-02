Forest Deptt launches guided nature trail in Japanese Garden

Nagpur: To encourage more citizens towards nature trail and conservation of nature, especially youths and students, the Nagpur Forest Division has started a guided nature walk in Japanese garden. The department will conduct the nature trail every Sunday and for this it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Centre for Animal Rescue and Study (CARS) of Amravati.

CARS will take care of the nature trail and their volunteers will educate youth and visitors. “With this nature trail one can know the interesting facts about the nature and different components such as soil, tree, insects, birds and animals. People can get better connected with the nature and appreciate the fact that how we are just one component of the same, said Vikas Gupta, APCCF while inaugurating the trail.

This two hour nature walk will give the glimpse of the amazing landscape of the Japanese garden, and its diverse flora and fauna. Japanese garden is a favourite place for people of Nagpur for morning walk. Hundreds of people visit the garden daily. Nature trail will provide information to visitors about nature during their walk. Gupta said that department should encourage particularly youth and children to participate in this activity. To attain this goal, resource of the social forestry wing is very crucial and at the same time the activity should be regular and sustainable.

The nature walk will be conducted on each Sunday starting at 7 am from the Balodyan gate. To encourage the participants and inculcate the attachment with nature among the youth and children, department will give certificates to those who will participate in 10 such walks. Group size in each group will be maximally 15. Maximum 30 participants will be allowed on each organising day. Nature walk is enhance our efficiency and strength in many ways. Our brain registers the wind blowing through leaves and trees, bird sounds revitalising a fatigued mind. Besides, they can be cancer-protective: the more forest around you, the lower the rates of lung, breast, uterine, prostate, kidney and colon cancers.

The inaugural nature trail was attended by Prabhu Nath Shukla, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nagpur; Surendra Kale, ACF, Seminary Hills and Ajinkya Bhatkar, Representative, WWF, India. Shubham Dhanraj Chhapekar, Biologist, Gorewada International Zoo, Gorewada Nagpur, Mamta Pramod Bhadade, Lecturer, Department of Zoology at Hislop College, Nagpur, Kumud Paidlewar, Project Associate, NEERI, Aman Deogade, Apprentice of Entomology, Mohata Science College, Nagpur and others will be the experts who will provide details during trails every Sunday. Japanese garden is a dry deciduous reserve forest area with an area of 67.41 hectares and also home to near about 100 species of butterflies including bird species. Habitat apparently woodland is dominated by teak and accredited with woody elements like Hardwickia Binata, Anogeissus latifolia, Boswellia Serrata, Gardenia Resinifera etc totalling 33 tree species of 29 genera and 20 families.