    Failing to meet ends, woman ends life in Gittikhadan

    Nagpur: Unable to feed her family for days, a Gittikhadan based woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday.

    The body of Kantakala Kulmethe was found hanging at her house in Boregoan based Aadiwasi Colony on Saturday morning. Prima facie it’s appears suicide, informed police sources..

    According to sources, the woman was unemployed and was unable to make ends meet to support her family owing to lockdown. The family had been reduced to penury and forced to either go hungry or beg for food from neighbours. Following which she tool the extreme step.

