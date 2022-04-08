Expansion and reinvestment in casinos

Advertisement

Casinos present a unique difficulty in maintaining profitability while remaining competitive in the new paradigm of falling economic conditions across a broad range of consumer expenditure. These considerations are exacerbated further in the commercial gaming industry by rising tax rates, and in the Indian gaming sector by self-imposed contributions to tribal general funds and/or per capita distributions, as well as an increasing tendency in state-imposed levies.

Choosing how much to “give unto Caesar” while still leaving enough money to maintain market share, expand market penetration, and enhance profitability is a difficult undertaking that requires careful planning and execution.

This article discusses how to design and prioritise a casino reinvestment strategy in this setting, as well as the author's perspective, which includes time and grade hands-on experience in the development and management of these types of investments.

Goose that has been cooked

Although it seems self-evident not to cook the goose that lays the golden eggs, it’s remarkable how little attention is paid to its ongoing maintenance and feeding. With the opening of a new casino, developers/tribal councils, investors, and financiers are understandably eager to reap the benefits, and there is a temptation to not devote enough of the earnings to asset maintenance and enhancement. As a result, the question of how much of the earnings should be reinvested and for what purposes arises.

There are no hard and fast guidelines because each project has its own unique set of conditions. Many of the largest commercial casino operators do not pay out dividends to their stockholders, preferring instead to reinvest their profits in improving their existing venues while simultaneously looking for new ones. Additional loan instruments and/or equity stock offerings are used to fund some of these programmes. Reduced corporate dividend tax rates are anticipated to shift the focus of these financing strategies, while keeping the essential business wisdom of ongoing reinvestment.

Allocation of Profits

Prior to the current economic conditions, publicly owned corporations had an average net profit ratio (profits before income taxes and depreciation) of 25% of income after deducting gross revenue taxes and interest payments. Almost two-thirds of remaining profits are used for reinvestment and asset replacement on average.

Casino businesses in jurisdictions with low gross gaming tax rates can more easily reinvest in their facilities, boosting revenues that will eventually benefit the tax base. As an example, New Jersey requires certain reinvestment allocations as a revenue stimulant. Other states with higher effective rates, including as Illinois and Indiana, risk limiting reinvestment, which might impair the casinos’ capacity to develop market demand penetrations, especially as adjacent states become more competitive. Furthermore, because of efficient operations and advantageous borrowing and equity offerings, competent management can generate more accessible profit for reinvestment.

The allocation of casino revenues by a casino enterprise is a significant factor in determining its long-term success, and it should be a part of the initial development strategy. While short-term loan amortization/debt prepayment schemes may appear appealing at first since they allow you to get out of debt quickly, they might severely limit your ability to reinvest/expand on a timely way. This holds true for any profit distribution, whether to investors or, in the case of Indian gambling ventures, to a tribe’s general budget for infrastructure and per capita payouts.

Furthermore, many lenders make the error of requesting enormous debt payment reserves and placing restrictions on reinvestment or additional leverage, which can severely limit a project’s capacity to remain competitive and/or take advantage of available possibilities.

While we do not advocate that all earnings be reinvested in the business, we do recommend that an allocation programme be considered that considers the “actual” expenses of maintaining the asset and optimising its impact.

Identifying Priorities

As illustrated below and in order of importance, there are three important areas of capital allocation to consider.

1. Replacement and maintenance

2. Cost-cutting

3. Increasing/increasing revenue

The first two priority are straightforward in that they have a direct impact on market positioning and profitability, however the third is more difficult to comprehend since it has a more indirect impact that necessitates a better grasp of market dynamics and more investment risk. All of the points that will be covered further below.

Replacement & Maintenance

The casino’s annual budget should include maintenance and replacement provisions, which reflect a predetermined reserve based on estimated replacement costs of furniture, fixtures, equipment, building, systems, and landscaping. However, we frequently see annual wish lists that have little bearing on the real wear and tear of these things. As a result, it’s critical to plan the replacement cycle ahead of time, allocating money that don’t have to be spent in the year of accrual. It may not appear necessary to spend any money on replacement of brand new assets during the start-up stage, but by accumulating funds to be held for their eventual recycling, you will avoid having to scramble for funds when they are most needed.

Slot machines are one area worth considering, as their replacement cycle has been shortening of late, as fresh games and technologies evolve at a much faster rate, and as competition requires.

Cost-cutting

By their very nature, and if thoroughly researched, cost-cutting programmes and procedures are a less hazardous use of profit allocation money than practically any other investment. New energy-saving technologies, labor-saving products, more efficient purchasing intermediation, and interest-rate reductions are all examples of these items.

These things come with their own set of caveats, one of which is to thoroughly evaluate their claimed savings against your own specific application, as product claims are sometimes inflated. Lease buy-outs and long-term debt prepayments might be beneficial in some cases, especially if the obligations were made during the development stage, when equity funds were restricted. In these situations, it’s critical to consider the strategy’s net impact on the bottom line in comparison to alternative revenue-enhancing/growth initiatives.

One recent development is the rise in popularity of cash-less slot machines, which not only save time on fills, counts, and hand-pays, but also help clients who don’t want to drag around those bulky coin buckets, while also encouraging multiple game play.

Revenue Boosting & Expansion

