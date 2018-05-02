Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 17th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passes away

    Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, “Drishyam” and “Madaari”, has passed away. Kamat (50) was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Hyderabad for the treatment of liver ailments on July 31.

    Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film “Dombivali Fast” in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008”s “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, starring Irrfan and R Madhavan.Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer “Rocky Handsome” in 2016, which he also directed.

    Trending In Nagpur
    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    Teenager girl ends life
    Teenager girl ends life
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145