Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passes away

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, “Drishyam” and “Madaari”, has passed away. Kamat (50) was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Hyderabad for the treatment of liver ailments on July 31.

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film “Dombivali Fast” in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008”s “Mumbai Meri Jaan”, starring Irrfan and R Madhavan.Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer “Rocky Handsome” in 2016, which he also directed.