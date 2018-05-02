Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Dec 17th, 2019
Featured | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Do’s and Don’ts When Renting A House

When you rent a house, there are certain do’s and don’ts that can help renting and staying much easier for you, your broker, and your landlord. Here are a few tips that can help you:

Do know what kind of house you want to rent
The rent and the amenities that are offered will all depend on the type of house you want to rent. This is dependent on your purpose of stay in the city. For example, if you’re a student, a studio apartment will suffice because of the affordability, but if you’re moving for work with your family, you will need a 2/3 bhk with certain amenities. Knowing this will make it easier for your broker to look for houses and for you when negotiating with the home owner.

Do budget the new rent into your expenses
Once you know what kind of house you’re looking for, you need to determine how much rent you can afford to pay. The same kind of house will cost you differently in different parts of the country. For example, to rent a house in Mumbai will be way more expensive compared to a similar house on rent in Pune. This is because Mumbai has a higher cost of living. So, make sure you add the rent to your budget and see if you can afford it as it is a monthly expense.

Don’t renovate the house
Remember that is not your house, you can make it your own with some decorations, but renovations are expensive, and you won’t get to reap the rewards. If you make some structural changes, even with the permission of the owner, the ultimate benefit will go to the owner who can increase the rent for future tenants. You cannot take the renovations with you when you vacate the house. On the other hand, if you decorate the house with artwork, furniture, and lighting, you can take it with you, making it a worthwhile expense.

Don’t paint the house
You may have found the perfect house to rent, and the only problem could be that you don’t like the colour of the walls, so you’re thinking you’ll just repaint it. The truth is painting the house is not only an added expensive expense, but you will have to pay double for it and here’s how – when you vacate the house, the owner will deduct at least 1 month’s rent from your security deposit to repaint the house before renting it to someone else. This deduction will occur even if you have just repainted. If you really want a different shade on the walls, then speak to the owner and request for a cheaper paint job and work something out if possible.

Make renting a house a smoother transition with these handy tips. Ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with your landlord so they are more receptive when you need their help with maintaining the house.

