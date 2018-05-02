Director of city-based NAFS booked by Pimpri cops on molestation charge

Nagpur: The Director and President of Nagpur-based National Academy of Fire and Safety Engineering (NAFS) Sushant Kumar S Meshram is again in the headlines, of course, for the dubious reasons. Sushantkumar, who has already been booked by Ajni police as well as MP’s Parasia police in cases pertaining to cheating and conspiracy, has now been booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on the charges of outraging modesty of a woman.

According to reports, Sushantkumar Meshram (36), resident of Reshimbagh, behind Khadatkar Hospital, Sakkardara, had allegedly sent lewd messages to the woman and sought sexual relationship. He had called the woman to the Empire Bridge in Chinchwad and molested her with indecent acts. While seeking a sexual relationship with the woman, Sushantkumar had allegedly told her that her husband is having affairs with his wife and hence she should also keep physical relations with him.

The woman, outraged over the vulgar behaviour of Sushantkumar, rushed to Chinchwad Police Station and lodged a complaint against him in this regard. However, the police station witnessed a ‘drama’ when the woman was lodging her complaint against Sushantkumar. A girlfriend of Sushantkumar rushed to the police station and started abusing and thrashing the victim woman. The girlfriend also heckled the lady cops of the police station. Following the drama, police booked both Sushantkumar and his girlfriend on the charges of molestation and obstructing police in their duty.

According to reports, Sushantkumar Meshram has been lodged at Yerawada Central Prison in Pune.

Notably, Sushantkumar Meshram has many offences registered at various police stations in Nagpur and other places. City’s Ajni police as well as Parasia and Chhindwara police have registered cases against him pertaining to molestation, cheating, conspiracy offences. Similarly, Hudkeshwar police have booked him under Sections 354, 294, 506, 34 of the IPC and Lakhni police have registered a case under Section 392 of the IPC.





