DCP Lava’ summer camp breaks physical restrictions of little ones amid lockdown

Nagpur: To fill little hearts with laughter, nurture their sense of wonder, help them grow wings, inspire them to believe, and love them like there’s no tomorrow, Camp Lava, the Digital Summer Camp organized by Delhi Public School Lava, for the students of the Pre Primary Section was conducted between April 13 and 24.

Google Meet was used for the teacher interface. Teachers sang, posed and solved riddles, doodled, did yoga and pranayam with their group of children. The videos of activities included Art, Craft, Music, Dance, Magic Tricks, Simple Science Experiments, One Minute Games, Yoga, Zumba etc.

The online module was user friendly and designed such the little ones enjoyed an interaction with their beloved ‘Ma’am’ every day and then participated in the fun activities planned. Video links for these activities were shared with the parents on mail.

The camp succeeded in setting a happy tone to the day, as the children were delighted to see and communicate with their friends and teachers. It also created a unique bond as each child was accompanied by a parent. Parents too enjoyed and participated in all the activities with enthusiasm.

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown may have physically restricted every one and kept them indoors; but it could not dampen the zestful spirit of the Educators and their students. In fact it worked as a catalyst; new modes of interaction were explored and all the stakeholders responded fantastically.

Camp Lava was a resounding success. With their teachers’ hand – holding them, young Dipsites played new games, made more friends, solved new riddles, heard new stories, set and reached new goals and had fun the whole way through.

It just reiterated the fact that the school is not closed; the school building is closed. The teachers and the staff have stepped up to the digital way of imparting an Education in a very short span of time.