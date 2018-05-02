Cyber thugs rob ACP Sonawane of Rs 41,000

Nagpur: Cyber thugs targeted an Assistant Commissioner of Police of city police and robbed him of Rs 41,000 by hacking his Google Pay account.

According to police sources, the ACP Vilas Sonawane, attached to the Social Security Branch of city police lost the money in five transactions that weren’t done by him. The first unauthorized transaction took place on May 1 this year when the ACP’s Google Pay account and HDFC Bank account were allegedly hacked and exploited by an online fraudster. The fraudster first made six transactions, including three on May 1, when he withdrew Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 4,000. He then withdrew Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,800 on May 11 and August 5 respectively. In these five transactions, the crook withdrew Rs 16,300 from the ACP’s account.

Further, on October 10, the ACP Sonawane fell prey to a lucrative offer of getting three Apple Air iPods and paid Rs 25,000 through an authorized merchant of an online payment portal. Later, he realized that he had been duped, said Ambazari police, which have registered a case and are probing further.