Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur

Nagpur: From shattering gangster Ambekar’s empire to crackdown on hardcore criminals to slapping first MCOCA against a chain snatching gang, Nagpur Crime Branch played a pivotal role in tightening the noose around the thriving anti-socials in the second capital of the state. Tough action by Crime Branch reduced the crime rate in the Orange City significantly.

Chain snatching detection tops in five years:

Unit 1 to 5 of Nagpur Crime Branch significantly succeeded in detection of chain snatching incidents this year. Between January and November 2019, Crime Branch detected 456 cases of murder/attempt to murder; offence related to property and chain stanching and recovered goods collectively of Rs 3.72 crore. Crime Branch this year also registered the highest detection rate with 46% in chain snatching related cases between year 2014 and 2019. This year also witness first MCOCA against chain snatching gang masterminded by Swaroop Lokhande which according to many played a significant role in the downfall of such cases.

Vigilant Unit 6:

Between January and November this year, the Unit 6 of the Crime Branch registered 1011 offences of gambling, betting and other cases. The sleuths also arrested 1753 offenders and seized goods worth Rs 12.24 crore. Unit 6 had unearthed 155 gambling dens and also initiated action against 165 illegal hooch dens and conducted raids on 36 illicit Hookah Parlours till November this year.

NDPS cases:

Compared to last year’s 50 cases, the NDPS cell of the Crime Branch registered 82 cases this year between January and November. All the city police stations have also registered 108 cases as compared to 79 last year for the same period. Total narcotics worth Rs 1.13 crore was seized from 109 drug peddlers in the city out which Rs 64.15 lakh worth of Ganja and Rs 45.88 lakh worth of MD was seized. Besides arresting absconding accused Tushar Dalal and Jham Builders, the Crime Branch has implemented 1116 non-bailable warrants against the anti-social elements.