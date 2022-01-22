Crime Branch bust high-profile gambling den at Himsagar Apartment in Ambazari, materials worth around 50L seized

Nagpur: Acting on the tip-off, the vigilant sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch on Thursday night busted a high-profile gambling den running at Himsagar Apartment , Ram Nagar-Shankar Nagar Road under Ambazari Police Station.

Cops have rounded up 11 accused and seized Rs 5,62,340 cash, liquor stock, mobile phones, cars and other materials collectively worth Rs 49,86,560

According to police sources, Senior Officials of Crime Branch had received secret information regarding a gambling den running at Flat No 207 of Himsagar Apartment. Acting swiftly on the input, cops confirmed the intel and raided the premises and found Suresh Premani, Manish Totwani, Siddique Kachi, Roshan Notwani, Suraj Kuwar, Keshav Aariyal, Prashant Lakhani, Karunakar Reddy, Babarao Thaware and Aashutosh Mundhada indulge in gambling activities.

Following which cops rounded them up at Ambazari Police Station. Offence under relevant Sections of the IPC was lodged in this connection. Further investigations are on.





