Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act

Nagpur: In a damning development, the sleuths of Crime Branch have rounded up Vivek Singh Thakur, owner of Kopper Salon franchise and also booked gangster and fraudster Santosh Ambekar under POCSO Act. The duo has been accused of using contacts of minor girls visiting Kopper Salon branches and exploiting them sexually.

According to police sources, being a franchise owner Thakur had access to all kinds of information about the customers. Thakur would often pick numbers of minor girls and contact them on the pretext of their review about the salon. The Kopper Salon owner then frequently contacted the minor girls by following them on social networking sites. After winning their confidence, the accused Thakur lured the minor girls as per their wish list.

The accused Thakur, in order to meet various demands of innocent nature put forth by the victims, used to introduce them to the gangster Santosh Ambekar giving the impression that he would solve their problems. Taking advantage of the situation, Ambekar too exploited the minor girls sexually. The accused duo also threatened their victims with dire consequences.

The dirty game of the accused Vivek Singh Thakur and Santosh Ambekar came to the fore when one of the victims approached police and narrated her ordeal. Subsequently, Crime Branch swung into action and arrested the accused Thakur. Since the gangster Ambekar is already under arrest in fraud and other cases, he was booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of higher officials.