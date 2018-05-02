Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act

Nagpur: In a damning development, the sleuths of Crime Branch have rounded up Vivek Singh Thakur, owner of Kopper Salon franchise and also booked gangster and fraudster Santosh Ambekar under POCSO Act. The duo has been accused of using contacts of minor girls visiting Kopper Salon branches and exploiting them sexually.

According to police sources, being a franchise owner Thakur had access to all kinds of information about the customers. Thakur would often pick numbers of minor girls and contact them on the pretext of their review about the salon. The Kopper Salon owner then frequently contacted the minor girls by following them on social networking sites. After winning their confidence, the accused Thakur lured the minor girls as per their wish list.

The accused Thakur, in order to meet various demands of innocent nature put forth by the victims, used to introduce them to the gangster Santosh Ambekar giving the impression that he would solve their problems. Taking advantage of the situation, Ambekar too exploited the minor girls sexually. The accused duo also threatened their victims with dire consequences.

The dirty game of the accused Vivek Singh Thakur and Santosh Ambekar came to the fore when one of the victims approached police and narrated her ordeal. Subsequently, Crime Branch swung into action and arrested the accused Thakur. Since the gangster Ambekar is already under arrest in fraud and other cases, he was booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Further investigations are being carried out under the supervision of higher officials.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
Maharashtra News
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
राज्यातील गरीब रूग्णांना मोफत वैद्यकीय सुविधांसाठी भारतातील पहिले फिरते पोटविकार केंद्र – मुख्यमंत्री
Hindi News
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
क्राइम ब्रांच ने कोपर सलून के मालिक को किया गिरफ्तार, ठग आंबेकर पर एक और मामला दर्ज
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Trending News
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Video: State Govt is being looted with ease on pretext of industries in MIHAN: B C Bhartia
Featured News
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
Trending In Nagpur
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Many areas to face power shutdown as MSEDCL undertakes maintenance, repairs on Wednesday
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
Gang of mobile thieves arrested by Sitabuldi police
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
खामला (पांडे-ले-आउट) जलकुंभ स्वच्छता डिसें. ११ ला
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
एका शाळेत ऑलवेल तर दुसऱ्या शाळेत अनियमितता
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
जगनाथ बुधवारी, मस्कासाथ, इतवारीतील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
College-bound girl goes missing in Sakkardara
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
देशात विभाजनकारी मानसिकता भाजप आणत आहे – नवाब मलिक
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
शिवाजी पुतले के सामने ही किया मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145