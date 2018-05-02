Couple, two others cheat Union Bank of Rs 1.20 crore

Nagpur: Four con persons, including a husband-wife duo, cheated the Union Bank of India (formerly Corporation Bank) to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore by forging documents and procuring housing loan by mortgaging a property which never belonged to them. Sadar police have booked the accused and are investigating the matter.

The accused have been identified as Pramod Motiram Walmandhre, Sheetal Pramod Walmandhre, both residents of New Indira Colony, Balaji Nagar; Krishnakumar Laxmanrao Deshmukh, a resident of Shankar Nagar, and Roshan Hore, a resident of Pratap Nagar.

Police sources said that Rajesh Pandurang Gawande (46), Manager, Union Bank of India, Kingsway Branch, Sadar, lodged a complaint stating that Pramod Walmandhre had submitted an application for housing loan on October 29, 2013. He had submitted some documents including photo copies of PAN card, driving licence, agreement of sale and death certificate of Nirmalabai Joshi. After scrutiny of the documents, Janki Raman, the then Branch Manager of the bank, had sanctioned a loan of Rs 1.20 crore to Pramod and Sheetal Walmandhre. Janki Raman had specifically told the couple that the demand draft (DD) of the said loan amount would be issued in the name of the plot owner Krishnakumar Deshmukh only after the original sale deed was submitted to the bank.

After Pramod and Sheetal Walmandhre submitted the sale deed, the bank issued a DD of Rs 1.09 crore in favour of Krishnakumar Deshmukh on October 29, 2013 which was deposited in the latter’s account.

Police further said that from time to time, Rs 11 lakh was given to Pramod Walmandhre for house repair works. Of the 11 lakh, Rs 5 lakh was transferred to Deshmukh’s account by Pramod Walmandhre. Pramod and Sheetal Walmandhre paid the equated monthly installment (EMI) of Rs 1,19,810 till July 3, 2015. Later, Pramod Walmandhre stopped paying the EMI. Even after receiving the notice from the bank, Walmandhre did not pay the EMI. The then Branch Manager of the bank and staff visited the house but did not find Pramod and Sheetal Walmandhre. There, they met Shrikrishna Deshmukh.

During enquiry, the bank authorities came to know that the Pramod and Sheetal Walmandhre were not the owners of the house. The house originally belonged to Nirmalabai Joshi who had given it to her relative Pradip Bhusari. She had also prepared a will which was registered in 1988. Roshan Hore was the tenant in the house. On July 26, 1995, Hore had allegedly prepared fake notarized documents and a will to show on record that the property was sold to him on July 21, 1995. When the fraud came to light, Pradip Bhusari moved the court against Hore who was later booked in the case. Hore challenged the decision of the lower court in the High Court but did not get any relief. The High Court delivered its verdict in favour of Bhusari.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons. PSI Mehpale is conducting further investigations.