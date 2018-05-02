Counting of votes for Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency polls begins

Nagpur: The counting for Nagpur Graduates’ Constituency polls commenced at 8 am on Thursday, December 3. Polling for the MLC election was held on Tuesday, December 1.

The counting is being done by a team under the leadership of Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Commissioner and Election Officer. The counting is being held at Mankapur Sports Complex. The voting percentage of Nagpur Division Graduates’ Constituency election was 64.38.

The Election Observer SVR Shrinivas and Collectors of six districts are personally present at the counting centre. Total 28 tables have been arranged for counting of votes and 12 rounds are likely to be held to reach the final outcome.

As per the final voting percentage, the Nagpur Division registered 64.38% voter turnout. Out of 2,06,454 voters registered for the polls, 1,32,923 exercised their right to franchise. All the COVID-19 norms are being followed at the counting venue.

On December 1, polling was conducted at 322 polling centres in the division. Nagpur has a maximum 1,02,809 voters of which 62,585 cast votes. Gadchiroli’s voting number is 9,008. The other districts reported voting include Bhandara 13,375, Gondia 10,783, Chandrapur 22,103, and Wardha 15,069.