Counting begins for Hyderabad civic polls

Counting of votes to determine the winner of the high-stakes Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has begun. The lead up to the GHMC polling saw a vociferous campaign. Bolstered by its victory in the bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign.

The BJP highlighted the TRS’s “alliance” with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean administration. The TRS denied any alliance with the AIMIM and the party has deployed several ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. The poll in the city also assumes political significance as 24 Assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.