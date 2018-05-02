Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Dec 4th, 2020
    Counting begins for Hyderabad civic polls

    Counting of votes to determine the winner of the high-stakes Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has begun. The lead up to the GHMC polling saw a vociferous campaign. Bolstered by its victory in the bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a spirited campaign.

    The BJP highlighted the TRS’s “alliance” with the AIMIM and sought votes to provide clean administration. The TRS denied any alliance with the AIMIM and the party has deployed several ministers and legislators for canvassing in the city. The poll in the city also assumes political significance as 24 Assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.

