Cops rule out murder angle in Dr Sheetal Amte’s death

Nagpur: Following extensive investigation, police have ruled out murder angle in the mysterious death of renowned social worker Baba Amte’s granddaughter Dr Sheetal Amte. Dr Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, 39, who was CEO of Maharogi Seva Samiti at Anandwan, founded by Baba Amte, had died on Monday morning under suspicious circumstances at her residence.

It is widely speculated that Dr Sheetal had committed suicide by injecting herself with lethal dose of some medicine. The investigators are, however, not ready to reveal the details of the post mortem report considering the high-profile nature of the case.

Police continue to look for a possible suicide note in the Dr Sheetal death case even as cyber experts in Nagpur failed to crack password of her laptop, mobile tab and cellphones. The devices have now been sent to Mumbai. Police believe that there could be a suicide note in one of her gadgets. Warora Police have seized some crucial evidence from Dr Sheetal’s room in Anandwan. Cops also took the statements of people who were present at Anandwan on the day of the death including family members, domestic helps besides the medicine shop owner, medicine delivery man and others.

Meanwhile, a forensic team from Nagpur also reached the spot and inspected it and collected some evidence. However, the cyber experts at Nagpur failed to crack the password of electronic devices that were used by Dr Sheetal. The devices have now been sent to Mumbai.

Notably, the police are not yet divulging information on the autopsy report. A case of accidental death has been registered. Police have the autopsy report of Dr Sheetal Amte. However, they are waiting for forensic report too. After receiving forensic report, police will reveal the reason for death, said a police official.