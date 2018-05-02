Cops conduct mock drill at CM’s residence to tackle ‘terror attack’

Nagpur: In order to test their skills and preparedness in the event of terror attack, City Police on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at ‘Ramgiri,’ the official residence of Chief Minister in Civil Lines here.

According to police sources, the drill was to ensure operational preparedness of the force at places that could be targeted by terrorists. As a part of the exercise, the Control Room Officer was ‘alerted’ about two heavily-armed ultras entering into the Chief Minister’s residence and taking two of his staff members hostage.

The CRO immediately directed the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to rush to the spot and tackle the situation by eliminating the terrorists and rescuing the staff members, besides alerting all senior officials. Responding to the calls, two QRTs immediately rushed and surrounded ‘Ramgiri.’ One of the teams ‘gunned down’ a dummy terrorist while the other terrorist was nabbed. The cops then rescued two dummy government staffers.

The drill was also aimed at checking coordination between police and other agencies in case of nefarious activity of the anti-nationals. Three officers and 24 commandos participated in the exercise.

After the mock drill Sub-Inspectors Kharat, Kedari and Jadhav guided the commandos.