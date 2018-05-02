Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Sep 19th, 2019

Coordinated action in the Real Estate sector by DGGI, Nagpur Zonal Unit

Based on data analytics and other relevant factors coordinated operations were undertaken in the recent past by the Director General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Nagpur Zonal Unit, against Taxpayers in the Real Estate sector. The major Taxpayers covered in the coordinated operations include M/s Green City Builders, M/s Kukreja Infrastructure, M/s Pardeshi Construction Pvt. Ltd., M/s Kukreja Embassy and M/s JD Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. in Nagpur region and M/s Sanklecha Construction Pvt Ltd. and M/s Sanklecha Constructions in Nasik region.

The investigation involved analysis of not only the documents seized

during the searches but also of retrieved digital data which was forensically secured through hash values generated under Panchnama and a comparison of these data sets with the physical copies of the Sale Deeds and Sale Agreement obtained from the Sub-Registrars of Maharashtra. These investigations are still continuing

The total GST/Service tax liabilities based on the investigation

conducted so far have been ascertained at Rs. 10.40 Crore out of which Rs. 4.52 Crore has been recovered so far. M/s Green City Builders have paid Rs. 58.17 Lakhs against a liability of app. Rs. 2 Crore, M/s Pardeshi Construction Pvt. Ltd. have paid Rs. 15 Lakhs against a liability of app. Rs 1.35 Crore, M/s Kukreja Embassy have paid Rs. 17.50 Lakhs (with ITC set off of Rs. 3.40 Crore) against a liability of app. Rs. 4.86 Crore and M/s JD Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. have paid Rs. 21 Lakhs against a liability of app. Rs. 0.40 Crore which has been ascertained so far.

The quantification of liabilities of other Taxpayers is in progress.

