CM Thackeray welcomed at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived in Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International by a special flight at 10.30 am on Saturday. The Chief Minister immediately left for Amravati district by a helicopter for inspection of work of Hinduhridaysamrat BalasahebThackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Thackeray was welcomed at the airport by Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar and District Collector Ravindra Thakre. The Chief Minister proceeded to Amravati by a helicopter and will land at Shivani Rasulapur, Mouze Deulgavhanin Nandgaon Khandeshwar in Amravati district. He will inspect works of Samruddhi Mahamarg. Later, Thackeray will leave by helicopter and land at Mouze Golwadi in Vaijapur Tehsil of Aurangabad district. He will review Samruddhi Mahamarg works in Aurangabad district, and will depart for Aurangabad by helicopter at 3.10 pm. At 3.35 pm, Thackeray will depart from Aurangabad Airport for Mumbai.

Other dignitaries present at the airport to welcome the Chief Minister include Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane, Managing Director of Maharashtra Road Development Corporation Radhyesham Mopalwar, Additional Commissioners of Police Dilip Jhalke, Sunil Fulari, DCPs Noorul Hassan, Basavraj Teli, DSP (Rural) Rakesh Ola, Senior Airport Director Abid Ruhi, Chief Security Officer Yashwant Saratkar and other officials.