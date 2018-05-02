CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for clues on Nimgade murder case

Nagpur: Finding itself clueless, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced reward of Rs 5 lakh to any person who provides vital information about the suspects involved in the sensational murder of senior architect Eknath Nimgade in Nagpur.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was handed over the probe of Nimgade murder case due to shabby investigation by local cops and persistent demand by family of deceased. The senior architect and valuer was gunned down by an unidentified masked assailant on September 6, 2016. The assailant pumped bullets on Nimgade from close range at a spot near Lal Imli Square, Gandhibagh.

The septuagenarian, who sustained five bullets injuries, was later declared dead at Mayo hospital. Nimgade was returning home after strolling at Gandhibagh Garden. The murder of the senior architect had created ripples in city. During initial investigation, property dispute was being suspected as the reason for his murder. Prima facie police suspected that the murder could be the fallout of a property dispute over a five-and-half acre land on Wardha Road. Supari killing angle was also being probed by the cops.

However, local police and the Crime Branch could not make any headway in the murder case. Following the sloppy investigation and demand by family of the deceased, the probe was handed over to CBI on court order.

After the cold-blooded murder of Nimgade, names of builders Anil Nair, Umesh Gupta and owner of travel agency Maqsood Ali Siddiqui who had been dealing with him had come to the fore among others. During the probe, CBI had submitted an application in the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate M T Kharade seeking permission to conduct brain mapping, polygraph and narco tests on Anil Nair and Umesh Gupta.

But it seems, the premier investigation agency still has no clues about the accused and hence announced reward of Rs 5 lakh for information that could provide breakthrough in cracking the murder case.