Published On : Tue, Dec 3rd, 2019

Castrate Dr Reddy’s rapists, demands NCP’s women wing

Nagpur: A delegation of Rashtravadi yuvati Congress, youth wing of NCP, led by city president Poonam Rewatkar have given a memorandum to Prime minister through District collector on Monday demanding castration of the accused in brutal rape and murder of Dr Reddy in Hyderabad. Highlighting the degree of brutality in Dr Reddy’s case, Rewatkar also demanded stricter amendment in the rape laws to ensure safety and security of the women.

Rewatkar also met city police chief BK Upadhyay submitting a separate memorandum underlining the need of better security provisions for the women in city. She had suggested for strengthening the existing ‘Damini squad’ and deploying it 24×7 for city. Rewatkar has also requested Dr Upadhyay to revive his 2007’s scheme ‘Mission Mrityunjaya’ among students to sensitize them about women safety and security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

Rewatkar has also requested for reviewing the cab companies for checking the background of their drivers and take a special meeting of the autorickshaws drivers at police station levels as these public transports are used by women at odd hours.

Poonam was accompanied by Duneshwar Pethe, Javed Habib, Nutan Rewatkar, Alka Kamble, Shailendra Tiwari, Rizwan Ansari, Shabana Sayyad, Payal Rewatkar, Swati Naukarkar, Rani Dongre, Archana kakde, Pushpa Dongre, Sandip Mendhe, Prakash Likhankar, Manish More, Dhananjay Deshmukh, Rajesh Mate, Kamaldeep Singh, Mohd. Samir, Tausif Sheikh, Sufi Tiger, Wasim Lala, Shiv Bhende, Azhar Patel

