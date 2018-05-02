Can you make money from Free Spins in India?

The online casino industry has grown so much that hardly a month goes by without the news of someone hitting a million-dollar jackpot. The biggest win is 18 million won on the Mega Moolah slot machine in 2018.

Surprisingly, the Mega Moolah game helped a British soldier earn the then record win of €15 million back in 2015. Of course, the African Savannah-themed game isn’t the only slot you can play online.

In fact, you could play over 500 slot machines at the standard online casino. But can you do it in India? Again, can you win money from free spins that don’t cost you money?

What the Law Says

Based on the Gaming Act of 1867, it’s illegal to operate a gambling business in India. It’s also unlawful to gamble at such a venue. Although that’s clear, the act does not state anything about online gambling.

That’s not surprising, though. The world was no close to inventing the Internet back in the 1800s. As a result, India didn’t regulate online gambling until 2000. Still, the country didn’t make it precisely clear that it was illegal to play at a foreign online casino.

Due to that, lots of offshore gambling sites target Indians. On the other end, thousands of Indians play slots and table games at British or Malta-based casinos.

Finding Free Spins

Free spins are a chance to play online slots free of charge. Of course, we all know casinos are in the business of making money. So, why would they allow you to play slot machines cost-free?

As a Welcome Gift

At some online casinos, you could receive up to 50 free spins immediately you register an account. Better yet, they allow you to play Topslots India. That way, you have better odds of winning compared to playing regular or less-known games.

Most casinos give you more free spins after you make your first deposit. They could match your money with an equal number of spins so that if you deposit Rs 100, you receive 100 free spins.

Free Spins as part of a game

When you play top slots, not only do you increase the chances of winning, but you also stand to earn free spins. The free spins appear after you trigger specific symbols.

You could activate five, ten, fifteen or 30 spins depending on the game’s generosity. Regardless, these spins contribute toward winning real money.

Reward for Loyalty

The best online casinos appreciate loyal customers with bonuses, free spins or free cash. Everyone wishes to earn free money. However, a few free spins aren’t bad as well.

A Special Reward

Sometimes casinos roll out free spins for all sorts of reasons. They could gift you spins on your birthday or do it every weekend you spend money. Others target VIP customers with unending bonuses. So, find an excellent casino and play regularly, and you could get free spins frequently.

Finding an Online Casino for Free Spins

Casinos aren’t created equal, which is why you don’t want to bet at just about any gaming website. When you are after free spins, in particular, you should choose a leading gaming platform.

By default, a top-level online casino features a licensed from a respected gambling regulator. The UK, Malta, Curacao and Gibraltar are some of the most famous regulators in the sector.

Besides regulation, here are essential elements of a free spins casino:

Convenient Payment Methods

When you win money, you’ll expect to withdraw your profits. But that can’t happen at a casino that only allows US-based banking options. Ideally, you want a company that supports e-wallets and payments to Indian bank accounts.

For reference, look out for casinos that support Skrill, MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, Neteller or even Payu. That way, you can conveniently deposit and withdraw money.

Safe and Transparent

In this age of cybercrimes, you can’t afford to transact with an unsafe casino. As such, it’s essential to ensure a website features SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information.

A transparent casino that clearly states its data privacy policies is also essential. What’s more, you also need a platform that allows public audits to verify that its games are fair.

Offering Great Games

A casino might be safe and genuine, but if it doesn’t provide the best games, it’s not worthy of joining. For starters, you might not find a game with free spins or one that allows you to win. As such, you’ll end up spending money and not winning anything in return.

By comparison, a casino that offers a wealth of best-rated games gives you a decent chance to win a substantial amount of money. That’s because the games have high payout rates. They probably also feature free spins and other bonuses.

Unique Bonuses

Not every gaming website awards new players bonuses. Some will reward you free spins as a new customer but neglect you after you become a loyal member. The ideal casino gifts you bonuses frequently, no matter how often you bet.

Still on bonuses, read their terms and conditions before you accept them. Most casino rewards come with limitations, like the maximum you can withdraw.

Again, there might be a requirement to bet real money before you can cash out wins from a bonus. Reading terms helps you know whether the rewards are worth it or not.

Quality Customer Support

Often an underrated aspect of a casino, the quality of customer support determines your gaming experience. Where there’s poor customer service, you’ll likely have problems getting issues fixed.

On the contrary, a casino that provides quality customer support tends to offer exceptional services in general. But how do you know a casino has commendable support services?

Look out for their communication channels. If they offer live support through a chatbot, send them a message. A good casino will respond fast. Consider sending an email or making a phone call as well. You’ll better understand how much a platform values its customers.