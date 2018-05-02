Burglars strike at wine shop in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Unidentified burglars struck ata wine shop and decamped with liquor bottles, cash and other valuables collectively worth Rs 1.92 lakh in Lakadganj area here between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon.

The complainant, Nikhil Babanrao Bhoyar (31), resident of Umiya Tower, Azamshah Square, CA Road, said that he runs Sagar Wine Shop at Danaganj. Some unidentified miscreants, between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon, cut the roof tin of the shop open and gained entry into his wine shop.

The burglars laid their hands on country liquor, whisky bottles, cash Rs 15,000, DVR and hard disks collectively worth Rs 1.92 lakh and decamped.

Lakadganj PSI Raut, based on Nikhil’s complaint, registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a search for the accused thieves.