BJP wins MLC poll in Dhule-Nandurbar constituency

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amrish RasiklalPatel registered victory in bye-election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council(MLC) from Dhule-Nandurbar Local Authorities’ Constituency. The bypoll to Dhule-NandurbarLocal Authorities’ Constituency was necessitated after sitting MLC AmbrishPatel quit the Congress to join the BJP.

In October, 2019, Amrishbhai Patel had quit theCongress and in the bypoll he was in a direct fight against Congress’ AbhijitPatil. Patel has now won the seat keeping up his record of never losing any election.