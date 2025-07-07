BJP MLC Parinay Fuke’s sister-in-law Priya stages protest outside Vidhan Bhavan

Advertisement



Mumbai: The family feud within BJP MLC Parinay Fuke’s household has once again come into the spotlight after his sister-in-law Priya Fuke staged a protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan, demanding justice from the Chief Minister.

Priya Fuke, who has earlier levelled serious personal and family-related allegations against the MLC, intensified her agitation on Monday, July 7, by demonstrating in front of the State Legislature building. Chanting slogans and holding placards, she demanded that the Chief Minister intervene and ensure justice.

Given her aggressive stance, the police detained her from the protest site. The incident briefly created a tense atmosphere in the area.



With Priya Fuke now taking to the streets, the long-standing family dispute has taken a fresh political turn. Earlier, she had accused Parinay Fuke of serious misconduct at both personal and family levels through various media platforms.

The matter is now expected to escalate further as Priya Fuke shows no signs of backing down in her fight for justice.