Best Online Casino in India For Andar Bahar and Teen Patti Play

With more and more online casinos available for Indian customers, it’s hard to keep a good overview of what games each casino has in their game library. In this article, you can read what we consider the best online casino for Indian players to take their online gambling if you enjoy Andar Bahar or Teen Patti.

The first address you should check out when looking for an online casino that caters towards India is ShowLion. This online casino caters especially towards Indian players only and you can be sure to find all the most popular games in India here.

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a card game that has its origin in India. It is locally known as Katti and actually means left (Andar), while right is Bahar. These two sides are represented by the left or right side of the table.

Only 1 deck of 52 cards is used in this game. There are a dealer and any number of players. Then one card is randomly drawn from the deck and placed in the middle. The aim of the game is for the player to guess the side on which a selected card would appear.

Here you can take a look of how Andar Bahar looks like when played online with a live dealer.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti, meaning ‘three cards’ in English is a gambling card game that originated in the Indian subcontinent and is popular throughout South Asia. It originated in the English game of three-card brag, with influences from poker. It is also called flush or flash in some areas.

Played with a 52-card pack without jokers, and with the same hand rankings we all familiar of from regular poker such as;

Tree of a Kind

Straight Flush

Straight

Flush

Pair

High card

Both these favorite card games from India can be found at the online casino ShowLion. You can either play it on a live table with a live dealer dealing the cards, or you can play it as a regular table game with no live dealer if that what you prefer.